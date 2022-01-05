Remote Instruction for East and West middle schools to continue through Friday

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Due to a recent shortage of bus drivers as a result of COVID-19, East and West middle schools will continue to hold remote instruction for the remainder of the week.

The bus driver shortage has been effecting Binghamton students since Jan 3rd. Members of the Binghamton City School District met Wednesday to discuss whether students can return to in person classes for the rest of the week.

According to a statement on the Binghamton City Schools website, the district will be meeting on Friday to create a plan for the following week of schooling.

After school activities will still be taking place as scheduled and meals will be available for pickup during the usual lunch hour on Thursday and Friday.

Binghamton City Schools said the goal is to resume in-person learning as soon as possible.