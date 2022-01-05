Advertisement

Remote Instruction for East and West middle schools to continue through Friday

By Luke Meade
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Due to a recent shortage of bus drivers as a result of COVID-19, East and West middle schools will continue to hold remote instruction for the remainder of the week.

The bus driver shortage has been effecting Binghamton students since Jan 3rd. Members of the Binghamton City School District met Wednesday to discuss whether students can return to in person classes for the rest of the week.

According to a statement on the Binghamton City Schools website, the district will be meeting on Friday to create a plan for the following week of schooling.

After school activities will still be taking place as scheduled and meals will be available for pickup during the usual lunch hour on Thursday and Friday.

Binghamton City Schools said the goal is to resume in-person learning as soon as possible.

Most Read

Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Need a COVID test? Broome County to hand out tests at drive-thru event
State Police are looking for these two suspects after a truck was taken from the Norwich...
State Police search for 2 suspects who stole truck from Walmart parking lot
Laura Parker Russo, a biology teacher with no medical qualifications, was arrested for...
Teacher arrested for allegedly giving teen COVID-19 vaccine
Otsiningo Park fills up quickly, traffic backs up for COVID at-home test distribution

Latest News

State Police charge man with attempted murder
East and West middle remote until friday
East and West middle remote until friday
Cars line up in Otsiningo Park for kits -- 5 p.m. Jan. 5
Cars line up in Otsiningo Park for kits -- 5 p.m. Jan. 5
Governor Kathy Hochul delivers her first State of the State address
Leaders react to Gov. Hochul’s State of the State address