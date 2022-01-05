Some snow is in the forecast

Tonight: Windy with scattered snow showers. A few heavier snow showers possible. Any accumulations will be less than 1″. Winds could gust 25-30mph. Low: 18-24

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Clouds increase late. High: 27-31

A cold front will move through the area overnight tonight and bring a chance of some snow showers. There is even a chance of a couple squally snow showers. Any accumulation will be less than 1″ Winds could gust 25-30mph with temperatures dropping quickly after 4am.

BRIEF BURST OF SNOW POSSIBLE (WBNG)

TEMPS DROP INTO 20S TONIGHT (WBNG)

The coastal low we’ve been monitoring this week will not bring us any significant snow. It will, however, bring some light snow starting late Thursday and lasting into early Friday morning. Accumulations will range from a coating to 1″ for most, but farther east could see 1-2″ with up to 3″ in a spot or two. Lows drop into the upper teens to low 20s.

Friday and Saturday will be colder with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens. The chance of snow showers is 30% Friday afternoon, but 70% early. Saturday is quiet but an approaching low pressure Sunday brings the likelihood of more precipitation. Freezing rain/sleet are possible along with rain. Conditions could be icy Sunday morning.

ICY CONDITIONS SUNDAY MORNING (WBNG)

A few cold days are on the way Monday and Tuesday. Lake effect snow showers are possible both days with highs near 20 Monday dropping to the teens Tuesday. Lows will be in the single digits. If skies clear overnight sub-zero lows would be possible in spots.