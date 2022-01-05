Southern Tier Tuesdays: Sayre Public Library awarded $2,000 grant

SAYRE, Pa. (WBNG) -- Sayre Public Library is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

The Sayre Public Library serves over 6,000 residents in the greater Sayre Community. The Library includes over 20,000 books, subscriptions to 40 different periodicals, and over 1,000 audiovisual materials. Library Director Heather Manchester said the library offers a variety of services for community members.

“We are also kind of a hub for people’s needs for education and job needs so we’re really kind of an all-purpose library,” Manchester said.

Manchester said the Sayre Public Library along with eight other libraries in the Bradford County Library System are now able to offer mobile hotspots to check out.

“That’s a relatively new program for us and we have those available for check out for the public,” Manchester said. “You can check those out for a month and take them home and you’ll have wireless at home with those.”

For the month of January the Sayre Public Library is hosting ‘January Joy.’

“We have a lot going on with January Joy, one of the things we’re doing is a winter mitten, scarf, and hat drive for both children and adults,” Manchester said. “People can drop those off to us and we’ll make a donation to the Salvation Army at the end of the month.”

Manchester said the library is also kicking off another round of their Teen Reading Lounge Program.

“Our Teen Reading Lounge Program is open to all teens age 12 to 18 and it’s sponsored through Pennsylvania Humanities we provide young adult books and book discussions as well as art programs.”

Manchester said this grant money will allow the library to upgrade their wireless internet system.

“This grant money is really going to help us update our wireless system at the library,” Manchester said. “Our IT guys told us for a while now that we’re kind of behind the times in our system and so really we’re going to upgrade all of our hardware for that to provide more fast and reliable wireless for the public.”

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.