State Police charge man with attempted murder
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- New York State Police said Wednesday that it charged a man after following an investigation into a serious assault in Chenango County.
According to a news release, State Police charged 46-year-old Charles J. Richter with the following:
- Attempted murder in the first degree, a class A-2 felony
- Assault in the first degree, a class B felony
- Criminal contempt in the first degree, a class C felony
- Unlawful imprisonment in the first degree, a class E felony
State Police said there were looking for Richter following an investigation into a domestic incident that left a victim seriously injured in Bainbridge, N.Y. The victim was taken to Wilson Hospital.
Police said the victim remains in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.