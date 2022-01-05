Advertisement

State Police charge man with attempted murder

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022
(WBNG) -- New York State Police said Wednesday that it charged a man after following an investigation into a serious assault in Chenango County.

According to a news release, State Police charged 46-year-old Charles J. Richter with the following:

  • Attempted murder in the first degree, a class A-2 felony
  • Assault in the first degree, a class B felony
  • Criminal contempt in the first degree, a class C felony
  • Unlawful imprisonment in the first degree, a class E felony

State Police said there were looking for Richter following an investigation into a domestic incident that left a victim seriously injured in Bainbridge, N.Y. The victim was taken to Wilson Hospital.

Police said the victim remains in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

