State Police charge man with attempted murder

(WBNG) -- New York State Police said Wednesday that it charged a man after following an investigation into a serious assault in Chenango County.

According to a news release, State Police charged 46-year-old Charles J. Richter with the following:

Attempted murder in the first degree, a class A-2 felony

Assault in the first degree, a class B felony

Criminal contempt in the first degree, a class C felony

Unlawful imprisonment in the first degree, a class E felony

State Police said there were looking for Richter following an investigation into a domestic incident that left a victim seriously injured in Bainbridge, N.Y. The victim was taken to Wilson Hospital.

Police said the victim remains in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.