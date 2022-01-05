Tioga County Public Health Department launches new process for reporting positive COVID-19 at-home test results

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Public Health Department launched a new process for reporting positive COVID-19 at-home test results.

Tioga County residents who test positive for the virus using an at-home test kit are being asked to fill out and submit an online questionnaire. The form can be found on the Tioga County Public Health Department’s website or Facebook page.

Senior Public Health Educator, Kylie Holochak, said with at-home tests becoming more popular -- it became overwhelming to accept the at-home tests without a system in place. She said with the new online form, it will help streamline the process.

“When somebody goes on and completes this questionnaire, it will allow us to gather all the information we need,” said Holochak. “We will use the information provided and directly email the person who has tested positive the documentation that they need.”

People who test positive for COVID-19 through a healthcare provider or testing site do not need to submit the online questionnaire.