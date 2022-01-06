Advertisement

Bradford County welcomes new COVID-19 testing site

(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SAYRE, Pa. (WBNG) -- The demand for new COVID-19 testing sites are rising as cases surge globally.

Which is why the Guthrie Clinic in Sayre, Pa. opened a new temporary testing site in Bradford County at the former K-Mart store.

Guthrie Clinics Executive Vice President Dr. Michael Scalzone told 12 news that they have a number of testing sites throughout the system but they noticed after the holidays passed there was a greater demand. The new site is currently serving as a drive-thru testing site and will not be accepting patients inside the building.

The Guthrie Clinic will still keep their original testing site but has opened this sight to regulate traffic.

Dr. Scalzone also informed 12 News that this site will stay open as long as COVID cases in the area continue to rise.

