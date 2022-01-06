Binghamton High School student shot on Main Street, district says

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- According to the Binghamton Police Department, officers are investigating a shots fired incident on Main Street in the area of the Family Dollar Thursday around 11:17 a.m.

Binghamton Police said an 18-year-old male suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Wilson Hospital. He is in serious but stable condition, police said. The Binghamton School District confirmed he was a student at the high school.

“We are sad to report that a Binghamton High School student was involved in an altercation off school grounds and was shot,” the district wrote in a statement sent to staff and families.

Authorities said there is no threat to public safety but the Binghamton School District said there will be an increased police presence at dismissal Thursday.

A safety alert from the Binghamton School District read: Binghamton High School, West Middle School, Horace Man and Thomas Jefferson elementary schools are currently on lockout due to a report of shots fire on Main Street in Binghamton. We will keep you informed when the lockout is lifted.

As of 1:45 p.m., the district said it lifted the lockouts at West Middle School, Thomas Jefferson and Horace Mann elementary schools.

A store manager at Family Dollar told 12 News she heard gunshots.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives 607-772-7080.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.