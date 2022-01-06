Flags ordered to be flown at half-staff to honor ‘brave Americans’ who defended Capitol during Jan. 6 riot

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul directed flags to be flown at half-staff at state buildings to honor those who defended the Capitol Building from rioters on Jan. 6, 2021.

Flags have been ordered to be flown at half-staff at 2:11 p.m., which is the exact time rioters breached the Capitol. Flags are permitted to be hoisted at full-staff at 8:06 p.m. which is when the Senate reconvened.

“The cowardly attacks during the January 6th insurrection last year were more than an assault on the U.S. Capitol building, it was an assault on our democratic values,” Governor Hochul said in a news release. “We will never be intimidated - democracy will always win. I thank the brave heroes who put their lives on the line to protect public safety on January 6th, and I encourage all of us to reflect on the values with which we built this country: democracy, resiliency, and unity over division.”

The cowardly attacks on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th were an assault on our democratic values. I’ve directed flags to be flown half-staff today to honor the heroes who put their lives on the line a year ago.



We will never be intimidated — democracy will always win. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) January 6, 2022

Jan. 6, 2022 marks one year since supporters of former President Donald Trump protested the results of the 2020 Election and rioted at the Capitol.

In a news conference held Thursday morning, President Joe Biden said “Democracy was attacked” on that day.