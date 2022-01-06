Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick to step down after 10 years

ITHACA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- After serving as Ithaca’s mayor for 10 years, Svante Myrick announced Wednesday he is stepping down in February.

According to the City of Ithaca’s website, Myrick was sworn into office at 24, making him the youngest mayor and first mayor of color in the city’s history.

Myrick made the announcement at the State of the City Address and posted a statement on his social media pages saying he has accepted an offer to serve as the Executive Director of People For the American Way. According to its website, People For the American Way is a non-profit organization that was founded to ”fight right-wing extremism and build a democratic society that implements the ideals of freedom, equality, opportunity and justice for all.

Myrick said 5th Ward Alderperson Laura A. Lewis will become acting mayor effective Feb. 7.

