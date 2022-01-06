‘It’s Priceless’ Norwich based bank lends space to local artists

NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The adage “it’s priceless” is rarely associated with a place that dedicates its entire existence to money.

However, at NBT Bank’s headquarters in Norwich, there is a partnership with the Chenango Arts Council through something called the “Wall of Art” that helps local artists express themselves to create what some might call “priceless.”

Executive Director for the Organization Alecia O’Neill says the support is appreciated. “Every two months we have member artists who rotate their artwork in and out of the bank, it’s a terrific opportunity for new artists who might not have enough of a collection or might not think they have enough of a collection to have a full exhibit at the arts council so they test the waters here at the lobby and usually a good response”.

ONeill says the ‘Wall of Art’ is a great place for artists to display their works and receive a response from the community. “Mainly because if someone’s nervous abut how they’re going to be accepted or if their artwork is what they might consider any good or popular, it’s a great way to find out what the reaction and the response is.”

Brian Burton is the Chenango Market Manager, he says enjoys being able to see the artwork in the building, as well as sharing it with those who visit. “I look forward to the changing of the artists as well to see what new items are on display, what new genres of art are on display.”

Burton says he is proud to be able to help local artists in the area “We’re so proud to be able to partner with them and another avenue to display our local talented artists and give our community and our employees an opportunity to view this spectacular work that’s done right in our communities that they may not have an opportunity to normally see.”

The artists on rotation at the “Wall of Art” are members of the Chenango Art Council. ONeill says those that are interested in becoming members can visit their website found here.