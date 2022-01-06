Joshua’s House Teen and Community Center plans to reopen, looking for local businesses and organizations to partner with

OWEGO (WBNG) -- For many years, Joshua’s House Teen and Community Center has provided a safe space for teens in the community to gather and enjoy a variety of activities.

Co-Founder and Director of Joshua’s House, Deborah Smith, said she was inspired to start the center after the passing of her son. She wanted to create a place where the youth can gather and keep them out of trouble.

The teen and community center had to partially close down due to COVID-19 but is looking to reopen soon under new management. Joshua’s House will serve as a recreational center for teens and provide struggling youth with helpful resources.

“We decided to do a youth center to provide a safe and positive environment -- so that the teens or the youth of our community would have a place to come and play games, be supervised, and feel safe,” said Smith. “It keeps teens off the streets, where there’s not much to do and they can get into trouble or make bad decisions.”

Smith is partnering with Marc Brainard, who works as a clinician with the Addiction Center of Broome County. Together, they plan to create a space to support kids impacted by substance abuse.

“We started creating this idea of a space for kids that are substance impacted,” Brainard said. “Whether they have a substance abuse disorder themselves, they are impacted by a substance user, a parent that uses, a family member or a loved one.”

In order to make their new vision of helping the youth possible, Smith said Joshua’s House is looking for local businesses and organizations to partner with.

“If someone was interested in helping us with donations or if anyone has ideas of things they would like to do, we’re open to it because we really want to make a difference,” said Smith.

Those interested in donating or partnering with Joshua’s House can contact the center through its Facebook page.