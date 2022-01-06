Lawyers on Call: Estate planning as a New Year’s resolution

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In today’s Lawyers on Call, Partner at Coughlin & Gerhart Kristen Luce explains estate planning as a new years resolution.

“I think 2022 would be a great year to get your estate planning done,” Luce said. “In all reality anybody over the age of 18 should have and estate plan in place.”

