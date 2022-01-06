Advertisement

Lawyers on Call: Estate planning as a New Year’s resolution

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In today’s Lawyers on Call, Partner at Coughlin & Gerhart Kristen Luce explains estate planning as a new years resolution.

“I think 2022 would be a great year to get your estate planning done,” Luce said. “In all reality anybody over the age of 18 should have and estate plan in place.”

To get in contact with Coughlin & Gerhart, visit the Coughlin & Gerhart LLP website.

