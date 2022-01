THURSDAY: Partly cloudy early snow showers. High 30 (28-32) Wind W 10-20 mph

Storm Track 12 (wbng)

An exiting low will give us a cooler day. We’ll also have a few early flurries with partly cloudy skies. As another low moves into the Appalachians, snow will develop Thursday night. Snow will taper to snow showers Friday. Accumulations of 1-3″ are expected.