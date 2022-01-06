Snow slows things down overnight

Tonight: Light snow. 1 to 3″ possible. Isolated 4″ possible south/southeast. Snow-covered roads possible by morning. Wind: Light Low: 14-20

Friday: 30% chance of lake effect snow showers. A burst of lake snow possible in the late afternoon. Accumulations will be less than 1-2″.Windy at times. Gusts could reach 25-30mph. High: 24-28

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Light snow will overspread the area tonight from south to north after about 9pm. Snow continues through the middle of the night but will taper from west to east after 3am. Accumulations will range from 1-3″ for most of the area, but farther southeast a few 4″ reports could turn up. Roads will turn snow-covered and the morning commute could be slow in areas that have not been treated or plowed.

MINOR ACCUMULATIONS (WBNG)

SNOW WINDS DOWN TOWARD DAYBREAK (WBNG)

As the winds turn northwest tomorrow, the lake effect snow bands off Lake Ontario will migrate south through the region. Because it will be lake effect some heavier snow is possible inside the heart of the bands. It will turn breezy with gusts 25-30mph possible. This further reduces visibility. Any accumulation from the lake snow will be less than 1-2″ as the bands are expected to be progressive. Friday night drops into the upper single digits to low teens with wind chills sub-zero at times. Chills could reach as low as -5. Saturday looks quite nice with sunshine but an approaching low pressure Sunday brings the likelihood of more precipitation. Freezing rain/sleet are likely along with rain and snow. Conditions could be icy Sunday morning into the early afternoon depending on how long any icy precipitation falls. Please monitor the forecast for updates.

ICY SUNDAY MORNING (WBNG)

A few cold days are on the way Monday and Tuesday. Lake effect snow showers are possible both days with highs near 20 Monday dropping to around 10 Tuesday. It will be the coldest air we’ve seen this winter for the daytime. Lows will be in the single digits, and, if skies clear overnight, sub-zero lows would be possible in spots. Highs moderate Wednesday and Thursday back into the mid 20s and low 30s by Thursday.