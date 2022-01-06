State leaders react to anniversary of Jan. 6 riot at Capitol

(WBNG) -- Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of the protest and riot at the United States Capitol Building by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

A few of our state leaders took to social media and prepared statements addressing the anniversary of the event. They are posted below. More reactions will be included in this article as they are made available.

Governor Kathy Hochul:

The cowardly attacks on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th were an assault on our democratic values. I’ve directed flags to be flown half-staff today to honor the heroes who put their lives on the line a year ago.

We will never be intimidated — democracy will always win.

The cowardly attacks on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th were an assault on our democratic values. I’ve directed flags to be flown half-staff today to honor the heroes who put their lives on the line a year ago.



We will never be intimidated — democracy will always win. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) January 6, 2022

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer:

We honor the workers in the Capitol on January 6th—those who’ve lost their lives, those who protected the Capitol, those who had to hide from the insurrectionists, those who made sure the count went forward, those who had to clean up afterwards, those who had to repair the damage

We honor the workers in the Capitol on January 6th—those who've lost their lives, those who protected the Capitol, those who had to hide from the insurrectionists, those who made sure the count went forward, those who had to clean up afterwards, those who had to repair the damage — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 6, 2022

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand:

The violent insurrection on January 6th was and is a stain on our American democracy. We were doing our jobs, counting Electoral College results and making sure the election was certified when a violent mob waged an attack our Capitol in an attempt to subvert the will of the American people. I remain incredibly grateful for and inspired by our Capitol Police officers who risked their lives to protect us and our democratic institutions.

There can be no denying what happened. We owe it to the American people to see the investigation through, uncover the facts, and understand President Trump’s role. We must hold those responsible accountable – it’s important for history, it’s important to uphold the integrity of our nation, and it’s vital to preventing this from ever happening again. As we move forward, we must continue our efforts to seek the truth, uphold the sacred right to vote, heal our nation, bridge our divides, and make it clear that there is only one way to win an election: democratically.

Attorney General Letitia James:

As public servants, we must be committed to protecting this country from all enemies, foreign and domestic. But, one year ago today, the former president of the United States and his supporters in Congress led hundreds of American citizens to a violent assault on our democracy.

On January 6th, we all watched in horror as our nation’s capital was attacked, as law enforcement officers were beaten, and as an angry mob tried to overturn the results of a lawful election.

After a year, we need to see every person involved in this assault on our nation brought to justice, with punishments that fit their crimes. We need to see the House of Representatives and the Department of Justice bring the full weight of their legal power down on attempts to obstruct their investigations. And we need our leaders in Congress to act with urgency to pass strong laws that protect the right to vote, and erect legal barriers to prevent any future president from taking unlawful steps to overturn a legitimate election.

To be clear, our democracy can only work if we all play by the same rules, so it’s time that we finally pursue justice against those involved in this attempted coup, without fear or favor.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation Thursday morning on the one-year anniversary of the protest and riot at the Capitol. You can read about that here.

In a statement put out on Twitter, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney responded to Biden’s address. Her statement is posted below:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney:

Biden’s speech today is what you’d expect from a petty president who promised unity but has delivered nothing but division.

We ALL agree political violence is wrong, yet Biden and Pelosi are continuing to drive division to advance the radical federalization of our elections.