Book store and exchange makes the move to downtown Norwich

NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) -- On Silver Street in the City of Norwich, just behind the Chenango Historical Society sits a building. From the outside, it looks like a house, but on the inside, it’s a treasure trove of books.

Known as the Paperback Book Exchange or PBX, the volunteer-run book store has been around since 2003. Now, it’s making the move to a new location in the Downtown District of the city.

Joe Fryc works for the Historical Society and helps with the managerial duties of the book store. He says this move will help both the store and the downtown area. “So because it’s a little bit more centrally located it’s right in the heart I’ve downtown Norwich and it’s close to other bakeries coffee shops and restaurants so it’s a great place where people are doing their shopping they can pop into the paperback exchange and grab some used books.”

Fryc is not alone President and CEO of Commerce Chenango, Kerri Green says not only is she excited to have a book store located close to her office, she is hopeful that more businesses will follow suit, and make their way back to the downtown area. Green say she believes the infusion of DRI funding will help with this.

The Paperback Book Exchange will close on Jan. 27, and re-open on April 23, which also happens to be National Book Day according to Fryc. The store is currently running a bag book sale at its original location.