Broome County DMV offices to be closed for MLK Jr. Day

(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County Department of Motor Vehicle Offices will be closed on two days in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

All Broome County DMV offices will be closed on Jan. 15 and Jan. 17. They will reopen on Jan. 18.

The DMV would like to remind customers that it stops processing transactions 15 minutes before closing time, but staff will still be available to answer questions and hand out forms until the office is closed.

For more information, follow this link.

