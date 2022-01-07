Advertisement

Broome County to hand out more than 5,000 at-home COVID tests Saturday with new route

(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Broome County officials announced that there will be another at-home COVID-19 test drive-thru distribution Saturday at Otsiningo Park in the Town of Dickinson.

The distribution will be from 8 a.m. to noon while supplies. The county is limiting two boxes per car. Each box contains two COVID tests.

This time, the county said it will have increased law enforcement presence and has created a new route inside the park to help ease traffic.

The Broome County Office of Emergency Services is hosting another at-home test kit distribution tomorrow from 8:00 AM -...

Posted by Jason Garnar on Friday, January 7, 2022

On Wednesday, when the county held its first drive-thru distribution for the tests, traffic backed up on Front Street and onto Route 17 for miles.

According to county officials, the Broome County Office of Emergency Services has more than 5,000 boxes to distribute, which is more than what they had available for Wednesday’s event. They said there “is no reason to arrive early” but delays are still expected.

Officials asked people who are not going to Otsiningo Park for the test kits to avoid the area.

