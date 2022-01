Winter Weather Advisory for southern Wayne County until 10 AM Friday.

Storm Track 12 (wbng)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy, snow showers. 0-1″ AM, 0-2″ PM 40% High 26 (24-28) Wind NW 10-20 G30 mph

Snow showers will be winding down as the coastal storm moves to the northeast. With a cold, gusty northwest wind, we’ll have lake effect snow. Lake effect continues tonight.