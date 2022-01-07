Colonial restaurant says, amid accusations, its planning on reopening, announces its hired outside law firm

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Colonial bar and restaurant announced on its Facebook page Friday afternoon the reason it closed and the steps it is taking to reopen.

Two of the owners of The Colonial and its sister restaurants, Dos Rios and The Stone Fox, have been accused o social media of sexual misconduct against multiple women.

The Binghamton Police Department has acknowledged it is investigating an incident that occurred in late November.

In its statement, the restaurant group said it has revised its management team, hired an outside law firm and an HR firm as well.

The group did not say when it will reopen its restaurants.

The statement also does not mention if the men accused of sexual misconduct are still part of the ownership team or if they will continue to profit when the restaurants reopen.