Advertisement

Colonial restaurant says, amid accusations, its planning on reopening, announces its hired outside law firm

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Colonial bar and restaurant announced on its Facebook page Friday afternoon the reason it closed and the steps it is taking to reopen.

Two of the owners of The Colonial and its sister restaurants, Dos Rios and The Stone Fox, have been accused o social media of sexual misconduct against multiple women.

The Binghamton Police Department has acknowledged it is investigating an incident that occurred in late November.

In its statement, the restaurant group said it has revised its management team, hired an outside law firm and an HR firm as well.

The group did not say when it will reopen its restaurants.

The statement also does not mention if the men accused of sexual misconduct are still part of the ownership team or if they will continue to profit when the restaurants reopen.

To our customers and community, First and foremost, we want you to know that we are deeply sorry for the poor handling...

Posted by The Colonial on Friday, January 7, 2022

Most Read

Binghamton Police on Main Street.
17-year-old charged with attempted murder in connection to Binghamton shots fired incident
Flags ordered to be flown at half-staff to honor ‘brave Americans’ who defended Capitol during Jan. 6 riot
Binghamton Central School District implements additional safety measures for students and staff
‘You have to be proactive,’ Binghamton High School takes action for safety concerns
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended

Latest News

A bookshelf located within Paperback Book Exchange in Norwich
Book store and exchange makes the move to downtown Norwich
Colonial Dos Rios stone fox reopening
Colonial Dos Rios stone fox reopening
During her Friday press conference, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced a new...
NY Health care workers to be required to get COVID-19 booster shot
Coronavirus
Here are some free quarantine resources