Concerns are growing for icy conditions this weekend

By Howard Manges
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Tonight: Lake snow tapers. Cold with wind chills as low as -10. Gusts to 25 early decrease overnight. Low: 2-12

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 24-28

Forecast Discussion:

Scattered lake effect snow showers continue to drift through the area this evening but slowly come to an end. Gusty winds and dropping temperatures will allow wind chills to drop as low as -10 at times. Lows range in the low single digits to around 12. Any additional accumulations will be less than 1-2″. Saturday looks quite nice with sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

CLOUDS SATURDAY AM
CLOUDS SATURDAY AM(WBNG)

A low pressure located way up near Hudson Bay and Quebec brings the likelihood of freezing rain/sleet Sunday morning into around midday. Conditions could be icy Sunday morning into the early afternoon depending on how long any icy precipitation falls. Freezing rain/sleet could accumulate a few hundredths of an inch to perhaps 0.15″. Reminder: ANY amount of ice is slippery. Please monitor the forecast this weekend for updates.

ICY THREAT SUNDAY
ICY THREAT SUNDAY(WBNG)
VERY ICY CONDITIONS POSSIBLE
VERY ICY CONDITIONS POSSIBLE(WBNG)

Arctic air arrives later Monday and brings the coldest air we’ve seen this winter. Some weak lake effect flakes are possible Monday with highs near 21. Temperatures plummet to near and below zero Monday night. Tuesday highs are in the single digits. Some higher elevations may not reach 5 degrees. Overnight lows into Tuesday will be near and below zero.

BITING COLD TUESDAY AM
BITING COLD TUESDAY AM(WBNG)

Highs moderate Wednesday and Thursday back into the mid 20s and low 30s by Thursday and Friday.

