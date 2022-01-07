Advertisement

Endwell residents may have discolored water after vehicle strikes hydrant, officials say

(WILX)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022
ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Officials have issued a water alert for Endwell residents Friday morning.

According to a post from the Village of Endicott Facebook page, a vehicle struck a hydrant at Harding Avenue and Watson Boulevard.

Water customers in Endwell are warned that they may have discolored water and are advised to not use their tap water until the hydrant has been fixed.

Posted by Village Of Endicott on Friday, January 7, 2022

