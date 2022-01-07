Advertisement

Experience new exhibitions and special events tonight at First Fridays

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Arts Council First Friday Art Walk in Downtown Binghamton returns Friday.

Broome County Arts Council Director of Programs and Marketing Shawna Stevenson said January’s First Friday Art Walk will feature 7 galleries and exhibitions.

“We have Orazio Salati Gallery opening with Artisan Gallery which is the Broome County Art Councils gallery so that is a new partnership we’re exploring for the next three months,” Stevenson said. “We have Cooperative Gallery that’s open, The Bundy Museum, Roberson Museum, we have the Garland Gallery, and the new gallery on State Street Portrait Art School has a gallery as well.”

Stevenson said First Friday exhibitions are free and open to the public.

“There is no admission cost for First Friday locations except for at The Roberson,” Stevenson said. “They have a reduced cost of $4.”

Stevenson said one of the new exhibitions this month includes Russell Serrianne: Natural Line - Vine Tendrils On Paper featured at Orazio Salati Studio.

“Russell Serrianne’s work is really based in natural vine tendrils and what he does is he puts them together and makes large scale very design oriented pieces and it’s a really stunning show,” Stevenson said.

Original art will be for sale at most locations during First Friday.

Galleries and exhibits will be open from 6 to 9 p.m.

Find a full list of participating venues and exhibit details here.

Most Read

Binghamton Police on Main Street.
17-year-old charged with attempted murder in connection to Binghamton shots fired incident
Flags ordered to be flown at half-staff to honor ‘brave Americans’ who defended Capitol during Jan. 6 riot
Binghamton Central School District implements additional safety measures for students and staff
‘You have to be proactive,’ Binghamton High School takes action for safety concerns
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended

Latest News

Lawyers on Call
Lawyers on Call: Estate planning as a New Year’s resolution
Southern Tier Tuesdays grant recipient
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Sayre Public Library awarded $2,000 grant
EPAC
Endicott Performing Arts Center kick off Winter/Spring Kids Theater Workshop Jan. 15
Financial Tip
Financial Tip: What happens if you miss the RMD deadline?