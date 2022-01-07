Experience new exhibitions and special events tonight at First Fridays

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Arts Council First Friday Art Walk in Downtown Binghamton returns Friday.

Broome County Arts Council Director of Programs and Marketing Shawna Stevenson said January’s First Friday Art Walk will feature 7 galleries and exhibitions.

“We have Orazio Salati Gallery opening with Artisan Gallery which is the Broome County Art Councils gallery so that is a new partnership we’re exploring for the next three months,” Stevenson said. “We have Cooperative Gallery that’s open, The Bundy Museum, Roberson Museum, we have the Garland Gallery, and the new gallery on State Street Portrait Art School has a gallery as well.”

Stevenson said First Friday exhibitions are free and open to the public.

“There is no admission cost for First Friday locations except for at The Roberson,” Stevenson said. “They have a reduced cost of $4.”

Stevenson said one of the new exhibitions this month includes Russell Serrianne: Natural Line - Vine Tendrils On Paper featured at Orazio Salati Studio.

“Russell Serrianne’s work is really based in natural vine tendrils and what he does is he puts them together and makes large scale very design oriented pieces and it’s a really stunning show,” Stevenson said.

Original art will be for sale at most locations during First Friday.

Galleries and exhibits will be open from 6 to 9 p.m.

Find a full list of participating venues and exhibit details here.