Here are some free quarantine resources

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Stopping the spread of the coronavirus has meant those infected must go into quarantine. However for many, that may be difficult or impossible. To ease the burden, the Broome County Health Department offers several resources to ensure that anyone can isolate themselves safely and worry-free.

If you test positive for COVID–19, you will be required to isolate. The health department will provide you with a Stay of Isolation order document which will detail legally how many days you will be required to quarantine. If you take a rapid test at home and it is positive, you must report it to the health department via their website.

According to Heather Ryan, a Public Health Representative for the Broome County Health Department, doing so will offer several benefits. “With that isolation order, or the quarantine order, that’s a legal document that employers must respect. We can give that to them as proof that they really did have COVID and did have to stay in their house for ten days. But of course, we can’t do any of those things if we don’t know about your positive test results,” said Ryan.

In addition to documentation, the health department can ensure that you have enough food during the time you are isolated. According to Ryan “We can help them get food if they don’t have enough groceries or a friend or neighbor who can drop them off.

COVID can undoubtedly affect individuals with chronic or mild illnesses that might require medication. For some, potentially missing their medication can be problematic but according to Ryan the health department has planned for that too. Ryan said “We can help them pick up medicine for them if they have a prescription that’s due.”

Between the weight of the pandemic and being placed under quarantine, times can be stressful. To help with the transition, the health department also offers mental health resources for people who are “Feeling overwhelmed” said Ryan.