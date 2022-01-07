Here are 8 at-Home COVID–19 rapid testing tips

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- For much of the pandemic, testing for COVID–19 was mostly done by healthcare professionals.

Now, over two years into the pandemic, at -home rapid tests are available to the public and are also a large part of many municipalities’ strategy to reduce infections.

However, with consumers instituting their own at-home COVID-19 test, the potential for an inaccurate result is possible if it is not administered properly. There are ways to test effectively and with the help of infectious disease physician, Dr. Douglas MacQueen, we share some below.