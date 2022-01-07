A new local thrift shop works to keep clothing out of landfills, helping the environment

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- A new local thrift shop is working to make a positive impact on the environment by offering recycled and eventually upcycled clothing to the community.

Re-Up Thrift’s goal is to keep more waste out of the landfill by taking clothing that is being thrown out and giving it new life.

Owner Joe Sellers said only 20% of clothing that is thrown out makes it into thrift stores, while a large portion is discarded into the landfill. To help reduce that waste, Re-Up Thrift recycles any clothing it doesn’t sell.

“We have someone of source that we bring clothing to. They take it and recycle it into either fiber or into rags,” said Sellers. “The idea is to keep it out of the landfills.”

Broome County Material Recovery Manager, Jessica Gervasi, said buying recycled clothing from thrift shops will not only increase landfill life -- it will also preserve natural resources.

“It’s 100 gallons of water per cotton t-shirt made, and that’s ridiculous,” Gervasi said. “So, of course you’re saving natural resources as well.”

In the near future, Re-Up Thrift will start to upcycle its clothing by taking materials from different pieces and putting them together to create something new and unique.

“If you can teach people to take old stuff and make it new again -- make it into something new and fashionable that they’ll be happy to wear,” Sellers said. “They won’t need to buy something new. They can take something old and re-use it.”

Re-Up Thrift shop is located at 625 Main St. in Johnson City.