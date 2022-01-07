Tips for purchasing a cloth mask effective against Covid-19

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- “Masks were one of the first mitigation strategies we had against Covid and the spread of... this has been a historic use of masks,” said Mary McFadden with the Broome County Health Department.

Back on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Dec. 31 press conference, she mentioned masks are an important line of defense.

As the fight against Covid-19 and its variants continue, it’s important to know what constitutes an effective mask.

Mcfadden said anyone over two should be wearing a well-fitted mask. She didn’t necessarily discredit the use of cloth masks, but she advised that any single-ply face mask should be reinforced with another mask. Gov. Hochul also demonstrated this concept on Dec. 31.

McFadden stressed it’s all about the features of the mask in use. For example, if opting for the cloth material, she commented it should have a clamp at the top near the nose area.

“A two-ply cloth mask with a piece on the nose that’s metal or something that is able to be pliable enough to close off the air that could get out or in from that area. I know people make those masks,” said McFadden. “It has a metal top on it, so that when you put it on, it is basically closing out the areas where air could get in. If you need to loop the elastic double, that also will help to promote a closed seal.”

For optimal protection, McFadden said the mask used, regardless of fabric, should be a two-ply face mask.