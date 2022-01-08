Advertisement

Gov. Hochul addresses to-go alcohol during State of the State, plans to introduce legislation for its support

By Jill Croce
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- During the height of the pandemic, to-go alcohol sales for bars and restaurants were the latest strategy to navigate the times.

“A critical revenue stream during the lean times last year,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul.

During this week’s State of the State, the governor announced plans to introduce legislation to permanently allow the sale of to-go alcohol.

Locally, the vice president of Binghamton’s Little Venice was one of many business leaders to take advantage of the strategy. The VP, Piero Lisio, reacted to the push for its comeback.

“It’s a pleasant surprise. I think it would be a good addition to the restaurant,” said Lisio

If eventually passed, Lisio sees it as a benefit to any operation.

“While the dining business has come back, a lot of people are still doing takeout. More than they did in the past,” said Lisio. “And so the ability to offer packages and some different of offerings, whether it be bottle of wine or a mixed drink of some kind, would help boost sales and give customers an option so they don’t have to stop at multiple places to pick up dinner.”

On a greater scale, Lisio sees the to-go model as a positive thing for the Greater Binghamton economy.

“This is an area where takeout has been successful for a lot of restaurants... To add that extra to your check average helps everybody out a lot,” he said.

12 News reached out to Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo about this revisited discussion.

“Restaurants and bars have all asked us to make this change permanent. A ‘drinks to go’ bill that I co-sponsored did not have enough votes to pass last year. I’m hopeful that the governor’s support will push it over the finish line. If not, we will have to try to pass the bill again,” said Assemblywoman Lupardo.


