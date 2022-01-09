Changes Made to COVID Test Distribution Site after Community Feedback

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Cars lined the roads of Otsiningo Park on Saturday as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Broome County.

According to the Director of the Broome County Office of Emergency Services Patrick Dewing, volunteers distributed more than 3,000 at home testing kits within three hours.

Dewing says after the confusion set forth on Wednesday’s distribution pod, he made sure that Saturday’s ran smoothly by implementing changes.

One of those changes was increase in law-enforcement presence at the main entrance.

Broome County Security Officers and were helping mitigate traffic.

“Another change we had is that we opened earlier. We open at 8 a.m. versus 10 a.m. so we’ve been getting more waves of people versus everyone showing up right at the opening time,” said Dewing. “We also changed the traffic pattern so when the patrons come in, they come around the park instead of coming right into this lot we’re shooting up north and around the restrooms to come back down that allows us to fit anywhere from 60 to 80 extra cars in the park.”

Dewing said after putting these changes in place, he believes the distribution site ran more like a well-oiled machine.

“I think today is much more fluid it’s working out much better besides all of the mediation that we did from Wednesday’s pod we literally doubled the staff that we had down here we have over 40 volunteers and it’s really about coming together and making this thing happen,” Dewing said.

As of now, there are no distribution pods planned for the future, however, Dewing says they will be informing the public about where they can find testing kits soon. For more information you can visit their website here.