An Arctic Blast
Frigid temperatures & wind chills
Wind Chill Advisory for the entire area from 1 AM until 10 AM TUESDAY.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-1″ 60% High 18 (14-20) Wind WNW 10-20 G25 mph
We’ll have a gusty west-northwest wind today. It’s going to be windy and cold with temperatures in the teens. A Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect later tonight. As winds turn northwest, temperatures will fall into the single digits. With winds of 10-20 mph, wind chills will range -30 to -20.
We’ll get some sunshine Tuesday, but it will be frigid with highs near 10. As winds turn south Tuesday night, temperatures could rise.
A front sagging in from the north will give us clouds and snow showers Wednesday and Thursday, but it will be more seasonable with highs near freezing.
A little colder for Friday and into the weekend. A low passing to our south could give us a few snow showers Saturday.
