Advertisement

An Arctic Blast

Frigid temperatures & wind chills
Storm Track 12
Storm Track 12(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wind Chill Advisory for the entire area from 1 AM until 10 AM TUESDAY.

Storm Track 12
Storm Track 12(wbng)

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-1″ 60% High 18 (14-20) Wind WNW 10-20 G25 mph

We’ll have a gusty west-northwest wind today. It’s going to be windy and cold with temperatures in the teens. A Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect later tonight. As winds turn northwest, temperatures will fall into the single digits. With winds of 10-20 mph, wind chills will range -30 to -20.

We’ll get some sunshine Tuesday, but it will be frigid with highs near 10. As winds turn south Tuesday night, temperatures could rise.

A front sagging in from the north will give us clouds and snow showers Wednesday and Thursday, but it will be more seasonable with highs near freezing.

A little colder for Friday and into the weekend. A low passing to our south could give us a few snow showers Saturday.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.

Most Read

Ice forms across the Southern Tier, creating dangerous travel conditions.
Broome County officials issue travel advisory, suspend BC transit service
Flags ordered to be flown at half-staff to honor ‘brave Americans’ who defended Capitol during Jan. 6 riot
A miner who was trapped after a portion of a mine collapsed in near the Pennsylvania-West...
Worker dies after roof collapses at Pennsylvania stone mine
COVID Self Tests at Otsiningo Park
Changes Made to COVID Test Distribution Site after Community Feedback
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65

Latest News

Light lake effect snow showers move through the region tonight.
Lake effect flurries develop as temperatures plummet
Highest ice accretion to be observe east of I-81.
Freezing rain leads to icy conditions and difficult travel
FREEZING RAIN SUNDAY MORNING
Concerns are growing for icy conditions this weekend
Storm Track 12
A cold and snowy forecast