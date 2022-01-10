An Arctic Blast

Wind Chill Advisory for the entire area from 1 AM until 10 AM TUESDAY.

Storm Track 12 (wbng)

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-1″ 60% High 18 (14-20) Wind WNW 10-20 G25 mph

We’ll have a gusty west-northwest wind today. It’s going to be windy and cold with temperatures in the teens. A Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect later tonight. As winds turn northwest, temperatures will fall into the single digits. With winds of 10-20 mph, wind chills will range -30 to -20.

We’ll get some sunshine Tuesday, but it will be frigid with highs near 10. As winds turn south Tuesday night, temperatures could rise.

A front sagging in from the north will give us clouds and snow showers Wednesday and Thursday, but it will be more seasonable with highs near freezing.

A little colder for Friday and into the weekend. A low passing to our south could give us a few snow showers Saturday.