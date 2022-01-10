Advertisement

Animal Adventure Park earns accreditation from national wildlife organization

(Animal Adventure Park)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:14 PM EST
HARPURSVILLE (WBNG) -- Animal Adventure Park announced Monday morning that it earned accreditation through the Zoological Association of America.

The ZAA is a non-profit membership-based accrediting organization dedicated to responsible wildlife management, conservation and education that upholds high standards for the safety and well-being of animals.

Animal Adventure said it took years for it to become accredited by the organization. The park is the first in New York State to be accredited by the ZAA. It joins more than 60 other facilities in the country that are accredited.

Animal Adventure Park Owner Jordan Patch said earning the accreditation was a dream come true.

“Having an accredited zoological facility in the Southern Tier region is a celebration for our county, community, and beyond,” Patch said in a news release. “Consistent with our corporate culture at Animal Adventure Park, we will only continue to dream bigger and better.”

The accreditation period lasts five years but facilities can re-undergo the process to keep their status as accredited by the ZAA.

