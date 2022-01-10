Advertisement

Bitter cold and wind chills coming tonight

By Howard Manges
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Tonight: Very cold with a chance of snow showers. Chills -25 to -15. Frostbite possible in 15 minutes or less. Windy. Gusts to 30mph possible. Low: -7 to 6

Tuesday: Very cold with wind chills as low as -25 early. High: 5-13

Forecast Discussion:

Bitter cold is building in and will overspread the area tonight. It will be the coldest air we’ve seen this winter. The big story will be wind chills as low as -25° at times overnight and early Tuesday. Temperatures, themselves, will range widely from -7 to about 6 above. Please take this cold serious.

A surface trough of low pressure may drop south off Lake Ontario tonight and drop some of the snow south toward the area. We’ll keep an eye on this. The chance of snow tonight is 30%. There could be several inches of snow in the band, if it does drop all the way south of the Thruway. Tuesday will be very cold. Highs stay in the single digits in the higher elevations and struggle to 11 or 12 degrees in the valleys. Winds slowly subside through the day but chills could still be as low as -10 by midday.

Wednesday brings quiet weather with highs back around 34. Thursday also sees highs get back to around 35 with a few snow showers possible.Friday turns colder with some snow showers. It looks like another shot of Arctic air comes in through the day Friday as Canadian high pressure slides south into the Eastern Great Lakes. Highs Saturday will be in the middle teens with lows into Sunday morning around 0.

