Broome County parks on delayed opening following Sundays inclement weather

(WBNG) -- The parks department says Nathaniel Cole Park has reopened as of 10:30 a.m., and Dorchester and Greenwood parks are expected to reopen by noon.

Otsiningo Park is OPEN as of 7:35 AM.

Nathaniel Cole Park is OPEN as of 10:30 AM.

Dorchester & Greenwood anticipate opening by Noon. https://t.co/o0Z7keT1eA — Broome County Parks (@BroomeCoParks) January 10, 2022

(WBNG) -- Broome County officials announced all parks are on a delayed opening Monday morning as staff treats the roadways.

Sunday morning Broome County issued a travel advisory due to inclement weather after freezing rain and sleet fell across areas in the Southern Tier.

Additionally, Broome County Transit suspended service, and all county parks closed for the day.

The parks department and County Executive Jason Garnar posted the update on Facebook.

All Broome County Parks remain closed this morning as our staff treat the roadways. Parks will be opening throughout the day- check back here for updates! Posted by Broome County Parks on Monday, January 10, 2022

All Broome County Parks are on a DELAYED reopening this morning. Posted by Jason Garnar on Monday, January 10, 2022

Parks will reopen throughout the day.

