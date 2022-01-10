Advertisement

Broome County parks on delayed opening following Sundays inclement weather

Ice forms across the Southern Tier, creating dangerous travel conditions.
Ice forms across the Southern Tier, creating dangerous travel conditions.(Source: 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE:

(WBNG) -- The parks department says Nathaniel Cole Park has reopened as of 10:30 a.m., and Dorchester and Greenwood parks are expected to reopen by noon.

-----

UPDATE:

(WBNG) -- According to the Broome County Parks Department, Otsiningo Park has reopened.

-----

(WBNG) -- Broome County officials announced all parks are on a delayed opening Monday morning as staff treats the roadways.

Sunday morning Broome County issued a travel advisory due to inclement weather after freezing rain and sleet fell across areas in the Southern Tier.

Additionally, Broome County Transit suspended service, and all county parks closed for the day.

The parks department and County Executive Jason Garnar posted the update on Facebook.

All Broome County Parks remain closed this morning as our staff treat the roadways. Parks will be opening throughout the day- check back here for updates!

Posted by Broome County Parks on Monday, January 10, 2022

All Broome County Parks are on a DELAYED reopening this morning.

Posted by Jason Garnar on Monday, January 10, 2022

Parks will reopen throughout the day.

Stay with 12 News on-air and online for updates.

Most Read

Ice forms across the Southern Tier, creating dangerous travel conditions.
Broome County officials issue travel advisory, suspend BC transit service
Flags ordered to be flown at half-staff to honor ‘brave Americans’ who defended Capitol during Jan. 6 riot
COVID Self Tests at Otsiningo Park
Changes Made to COVID Test Distribution Site after Community Feedback
A miner who was trapped after a portion of a mine collapsed in near the Pennsylvania-West...
Worker dies after roof collapses at Pennsylvania stone mine
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65

Latest News

Binghamton City School District releases instruction plan for East and West middle schools.
District releases instruction plan for Binghamton middle schools
Ice forms across the Southern Tier, creating dangerous travel conditions.
Broome County officials issue travel advisory, suspend BC transit service
COVID Self Tests at Otsiningo Park
Changes Made to COVID Test Distribution Site after Community Feedback
WBNG 6PM WX 1-8-22 - clipped version
WBNG 6PM WX 1-8-22 - clipped version