Broome County parks on delayed opening following Sundays inclement weather
UPDATE:
(WBNG) -- The parks department says Nathaniel Cole Park has reopened as of 10:30 a.m., and Dorchester and Greenwood parks are expected to reopen by noon.
-----
UPDATE:
(WBNG) -- According to the Broome County Parks Department, Otsiningo Park has reopened.
-----
(WBNG) -- Broome County officials announced all parks are on a delayed opening Monday morning as staff treats the roadways.
Sunday morning Broome County issued a travel advisory due to inclement weather after freezing rain and sleet fell across areas in the Southern Tier.
Additionally, Broome County Transit suspended service, and all county parks closed for the day.
The parks department and County Executive Jason Garnar posted the update on Facebook.
Parks will reopen throughout the day.
Stay with 12 News on-air and online for updates.