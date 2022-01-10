Advertisement

District releases instruction plan for Binghamton middle schools

Binghamton City School District releases instruction plan for East and West middle schools.
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton City School District released a plan regarding instruction for the East and West middle schools for the week of Jan. 10.

According to a statement released by the school district, they are continuing to be impacted by a COVID-related bus driver shortage.

The following is the plan created by the district:

Monday, Jan. 10 & Tuesday, Jan. 11 - East Middle students will partake in in-person learning; West students will engage in remote instruction.

Wednesday, Jan. 12 & Thursday, Jan. 13 -West Middle students will partake in in-person learning; East students will engage in remote instruction.

After-school activities will continue as normal, and on remote instruction days, lunches will be available for pickup during the lunch hour.

The district says they will provide an update on Wednesday regarding Friday’s plan and beyond.

The middle schools started remote instruction on Monday, Jan. 3, and remained remote through the end of the week.

