Advertisement

Lawyers on Call: Snowmobile Safety continued

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Tom Schimmerling of Schimmerling Injury Law joined Around the Tiers Monday to discuss snowmobile safety.

“First of all it is essential that you preform seasonal maintenance on your machine,” Personal Injury Lawyer Tom Schimmerling said. “As we said there are over 10,000 miles of trails in the sstate the very last thing you want to do is get hundred miles from nowhere and breakdown.”

To get in contact with Tom Schimmerling, visit the Schimmerling Injury Law website here.

Most Read

Ice forms across the Southern Tier, creating dangerous travel conditions.
Broome County officials issue travel advisory, suspend BC transit service
Flags ordered to be flown at half-staff to honor ‘brave Americans’ who defended Capitol during Jan. 6 riot
COVID Self Tests at Otsiningo Park
Changes Made to COVID Test Distribution Site after Community Feedback
A miner who was trapped after a portion of a mine collapsed in near the Pennsylvania-West...
Worker dies after roof collapses at Pennsylvania stone mine
Binghamton City School District releases instruction plan for East and West middle schools.
District releases instruction plan for Binghamton middle schools

Latest News

Lawyers on Call
Lawyers on Call: Estate planning as a New Year’s resolution
Lawyers on Call: Snowmobile safety
Lawyers on Call: Snowmobile safety
Lawyers on Call
Lawyers on Call: What to do after a car accident continued
Lawyers on Call: What to do after a motor vehicle accident
Lawyers on Call: What to do after a motor vehicle accident