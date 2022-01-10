Lawyers on Call: Snowmobile Safety continued

(WBNG) -- Tom Schimmerling of Schimmerling Injury Law joined Around the Tiers Monday to discuss snowmobile safety.

“First of all it is essential that you preform seasonal maintenance on your machine,” Personal Injury Lawyer Tom Schimmerling said. “As we said there are over 10,000 miles of trails in the sstate the very last thing you want to do is get hundred miles from nowhere and breakdown.”

To get in contact with Tom Schimmerling, visit the Schimmerling Injury Law website here.