Tips to maintain a healthy mental state post-holiday season

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- The United Way of Broome County shared some helpful tips to start the new year off right.

United Way of Broome County Executive Director LoriAnne Welch said there are things individuals can do to maintain a healthy mental state.

“Some of the things that we hear from our resources in the community are to certainly stay active and to stay engaged in those social activities that you find make you feel happy and also try to maintain a healthy lifestyle,” Welch said. “It’s always hard to get back on those good health plans and good nutrition plans after all of those treats during the holidays but we do find that that is also helpful.”

Welch said it’s important to have a plan post-holiday.

“Most importantly we just hear that the big trick is to do what makes you happy,” Welch said. “Have a plan for entering those post-holiday times when things quiet down and many people are inside especially now with COVID we have to still maintain social distancing.”

Another tip, according to Welch, to maintaining a healthy mental state is getting outside.

“It’s great if you can get outside to certainly enjoy the beautiful parks that we have, that’s another way to stay active and engaged in the community,” Welch said.

Welch said for those who do not have access to resources, to call 211 for information and referral.

“211 has a catalog of database resources across the community and they can based on what you are telling them your likes and interests are but also your needs they can connect you with those resources,” Welch said.

Visit United Way of Broome County for other helpful tips.

