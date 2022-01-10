Advertisement

Women’s career program to host virtual job fair for nontraditional occupations

WANTO will host a free women-focused virtual job fair.
WANTO will host a free women-focused virtual job fair.(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
(WBNG) -- The Workforce Development Board’s Women in Apprenticeship and Nontraditional Occupations (WANTO) Grant Program is hosting a free women-focused virtual job fair on Wednesday.

According to WANTO, the goal of the job fair is to help women gain employment in nontraditional occupations.

The virtual job fair will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The job fair is free to job seekers and employers.

Employers can register here, and job seekers can register here.

WANTO serves 17 counties including Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Oneida, Onondaga, Otsego, Tioga, and Tompkins.

