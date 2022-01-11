Another frigid day

Wind Chill Advisory for the entire area excluding Bradford and southern Wayne Counties until 10 AM.

Winter Weather Advisory for Cortland and Tompkins Counties until 10 AM.

Storm Track 12 (wbng)

TUESDAY: Early clouds and snow showers with increasing sunshine. 0-.25″ 20% High 12 (8-14) Wind NW becoming W 5-10 mph

After some early clouds and snow showers, we’ll get some sunshine today. It won’t help with frigid with highs near 10. As winds turn south Tuesday night, temperatures will rise.

A front sagging in from the north will give us clouds Wednesday. We’ll put snow showers into the forecast Wednesday night and Thursday, but it will be more seasonable with highs near freezing.

Colder weather returns Friday and into the weekend with highs in the 10s and 20s. A low over the Atlantic could give us some snow showers Monday.