A bit of a break from the bitter cold before it returns

Tonight: Very cold with early low temperatures. Temperatures slowly rise and winds increase. Gusts could range 25-30mph. Low: -1 to 8 ↑

Wednesday: Partial sun. Windy early, turning breezy. Gusts to 30mph possible early decrease to 20mph. High: 27-34

Forecast Discussion:

Tonight will see a reversal of temperatures. We’re expecting late evening low temperatures and as a southerly wind increases it will allow temperatures to rise through the overnight. It will still be cold, lets not fool ourselves. Lows range from about -2 to 8. By sunrise, temperatures should be in the teens. Winds could gust to 30mph tonight, so if it is garbage night, plan accordingly.

WINDS INCREASE OVERNIGHT (WBNG)

TEMPS RISE TONIGHT (WBNG)

Wednesday brings quiet weather with highs back into the upper 20s to mid 30s. It will be windy early but winds should slowly decrease through the day. Early day gusts could reach 30mph and by the afternoon gusts near 20 seem attainable.

Thursday brings highs back into the mid 30s with a few snow showers possible. The chance of snow is 30%.Arctic high pressure builds in through the day Friday and temperatures will actually fall through Friday. Some snow showers are possible. Early day highs in the mid to upper 20s drop into the teens. It will be bitter cold Friday night with some sub-zero lows expected. Saturday could be colder than Monday. Highs will struggle to hit 10. Higher elevations likely don’t make it above 5 to 8 degrees. Sunday morning brings more sub-zero lows.

SUB-ZERO TEMPERATURES LIKELY (WBNG)

Sunday looks quiet, but today’s guidance packages are hinting at a coastal storm Sunday night or Monday. This needs to be monitored closely. We’ve increased the chance of snow to 60%. Significant snow *COULD develop if the path depicted today comes to fruition. It is WAY TOO early to be certain so please follow us here at WBNG. We’ll keep you up to date with the latest trends and forecast information. Please download the WBNG Storm Track 12 weather app, too. There will be additional videos posted there.