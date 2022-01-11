Broome Co. Farm Bureau honored with excellence award in Atlanta

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Farm Bureau was presented an American Farm Bureau Federation County Activities Excellence Award.

Broome County Farm Bureau earned the reward for its partnering with local emergency services to offer free training on farm accident response.

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall presented New York Farm Bureau Members Judi Whittaker and Eric Winsor with the County Activities of Excellence certificate at the 2022 American Farm Bureau Federation convention, which was held in Atlanta.