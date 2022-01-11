Take the survey! What would you like to see at Grippen Park
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Broome County Department of Parks wants to know what you want from the Gripper Park Recreational Building upgrade project.
Broome County wants the public to participate in a survey that will ask you for your opinion on the park itself and the building. You can take the survey here.
The county said its goal is to:
- Provide a flexible, multi-use community recreation space
- Expand programming and activities for park visitors
- Inclusion of users of all ages and abilities
- Meet current and future needs of the community
- Become resilient and adaptive to future flood events
Broome County Parks initially had a meeting scheduled for Jan.15 but it was canceled due to COVID-19.