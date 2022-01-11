Advertisement

Take the survey! What would you like to see at Grippen Park

Broome County Parks
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Broome County Department of Parks wants to know what you want from the Gripper Park Recreational Building upgrade project.

Broome County wants the public to participate in a survey that will ask you for your opinion on the park itself and the building. You can take the survey here.

The county said its goal is to:

  • Provide a flexible, multi-use community recreation space
  • Expand programming and activities for park visitors
  • Inclusion of users of all ages and abilities
  • Meet current and future needs of the community
  • Become resilient and adaptive to future flood events

Broome County Parks initially had a meeting scheduled for Jan.15 but it was canceled due to COVID-19.

