Take the survey! What would you like to see at Grippen Park

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Broome County Department of Parks wants to know what you want from the Gripper Park Recreational Building upgrade project.

Broome County wants the public to participate in a survey that will ask you for your opinion on the park itself and the building. You can take the survey here.

The county said its goal is to:

Provide a flexible, multi-use community recreation space

Expand programming and activities for park visitors

Inclusion of users of all ages and abilities

Meet current and future needs of the community

Become resilient and adaptive to future flood events

Broome County Parks initially had a meeting scheduled for Jan.15 but it was canceled due to COVID-19.