How to avoid Space Heater Fires

The Johnson City fire Department has safety tips that will help you and your family stay safe this winter.
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG)--The Johnson City Fire Department has safety tips that will help you and your family stay safe this winter. After a deadly fire in the Bronx erupted this past Sunday taking 17 lives, questions about major safety precautions are being asked when it comes to these space heaters.

“Space heaters themselves the newer ones have a lot of safety features they’re fairly safe -- one of the biggest issues that we find its that people are trying to run them through extension cords and a lot of times they’re using a lightweight extension cord something that’s not meant to handle that type of electric draw,” said Bob Blakeslee, Johnson City Fire Department Fire Marshal

Fire Marshal Blakeslee also told 12 news that the best thing to do if a fire starts in your home is to make sure you get out quickly and worry about calling the fire department after.

He also added that if you are using a space heater make sure that there is nothing too close or touching it , and make sure that it isn’t near any children. And always make sure to test your fire alarms on a regular basis.

