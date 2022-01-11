Human Trafficking Task Force speaks out on local human trafficking

(WBNG) -- Jan. 11 is Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

The Southern Tier Human Trafficking Task Force is raising awareness about the crime in the local community.

Human Trafficking occurs in the Southern Tier, according to the Task Force. They said it goes unnoticed.

Human trafficking can tie into domestic violence and sexual abuse and people can fall victim to those they meet on the internet or their own partners and family.

Southern Tier Human Trafficking Task Force Chairperson Jenn Rodzinka one of the main signs to look for if someone is being trafficked is tattoos.

She said if your children start getting tattoos that say things such as “wifey”, “daddy” or “cash” or “money” that could be a sign of a branded victim.

Rodzinka also said to also be on the lookout for them having expensive items or hotel keycards on them.

The Task Force said other signs could include New Friends or partners who are bad influences and unexplained injuries such as bruises, bites or broken ribs.