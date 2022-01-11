Listed here: Tips for preventing frozen pipes this winter season

VESTAL (WBNG) -- As temperatures begin to drop in the Southern Tier, it is important to remember that the pipes in your home could potentially freeze due to the cold weather.

If proper action is not taken, low temperatures can cause poorly insulated pipes to freeze and burst -- leaving homeowners with some very costly repairs.

Luckily, there are a few things people can do to prevent water pipes from freezing and bursting inside homes. Service Manager of Arctic Bear Plumbing, Phil Jerauld, said people should avoid setting their thermostat back during the night.

“Most commonly we see people that have water baseboard heat that have unoccupied zones,” said Jerauld. “They turn thermostats down and forget about it, causing those pipes to freeze because there’s no heat going through it.”

Jerauld said people who live in areas that are prone to freezing should let their water trickle. He said it is also important to prevent freezing by insulating your pipes and wrapping heat tape around them.

However, if you find that the pipes in your house are frozen -- it is important to turn the water off as soon as possible.

“If you know you have a leak or you know the pipes are frozen, the best thing to do is turn the water off,” Jerauld said. “If something is broken, it will help prevent flooding the house.”

He said it can be very dangerous to try and thaw frozen pipes on your own, and it is best to contact a professional for help if you find yourself in that situation.

To prevent the risk of a house fire, people should avoid using an open flame to heat their pipes. Instead, a space heater can be used to help defrost pipes that are frozen.