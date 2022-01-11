Advertisement

New online features for Covid-19 case investigations, reporting positive at-home tests in Broome County

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- During County Executive Jason Garnar’s Covid-19 briefing Friday, Garnar and the health department’s Mary Mcfadden announced new online features to transform the way Broome County records Covid-19 cases.

“We just want people to be responsible, do the right thing, protect themselves and their loved ones, and their neighbors around them,” said McFadden.

The latest effort to do just that, online recording, is also aimed at convenience.

“Broome County launched an integrated online reporting link to report positive home tests and to do your own quick case investigation... [The] reporting process will allow residents to receive isolation notices necessary for work-related communication,” said Garnar.

McFadden said it’s also about keeping up with the times. “You know, technology is our friend and we should be using it for everything that we could possibly use it for,” she said.

To get to the two features, head to this website. McFadden mentioned to 12 News that it takes roughly less than 10 minutes to fill out both features.

Online Features for COVID Recording
