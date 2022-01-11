Smoking material to blame for fire at Endicott residence

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Fire Department responded to a house fire at 118 Robble Ave. Tuesday morning.

According to a news release from the fire department, crews put out a bedroom fire on the second floor of a single-family home. Off-duty fire personnel were called to the fire for additional manpower and a hydrant was used.

Fire officials said the fire was caused by discarded smoking material that set fire to a mattress. They said the residents were able to control the spread of the fire by closing the bedroom door.

No injuries were reported in the blaze. Residents were able to return to the home after crews left.

Endicott Police, Union Ambulance and the Village of Endicott Street Department assisted at the scene.