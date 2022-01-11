Advertisement

Smoking material to blame for fire at Endicott residence

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Fire Department responded to a house fire at 118 Robble Ave. Tuesday morning.

According to a news release from the fire department, crews put out a bedroom fire on the second floor of a single-family home. Off-duty fire personnel were called to the fire for additional manpower and a hydrant was used.

Fire officials said the fire was caused by discarded smoking material that set fire to a mattress. They said the residents were able to control the spread of the fire by closing the bedroom door.

No injuries were reported in the blaze. Residents were able to return to the home after crews left.

Endicott Police, Union Ambulance and the Village of Endicott Street Department assisted at the scene.

Most Read

Animal Adventure Park earns accreditation from national wildlife organization
Binghamton City School District releases instruction plan for East and West middle schools.
District releases instruction plan for Binghamton middle schools
Ice forms across the Southern Tier, creating dangerous travel conditions.
Broome County officials issue travel advisory, suspend BC transit service
Bodycam video showed the Los Angeles police officers working furiously to get the bloodied...
Pilot rescued from crashed plane moments before train hits in LA
Despite the passing of the star on Friday, “Betty White: A Celebration” is still coming to...
Betty White’s death caused by stroke suffered 6 days earlier

Latest News

Finding the Good: Graysen Ripic
Finding the Good: A love for drawing and the Buffalo Bills
Southern Tier Tuesdays grant recipient
Southern Tier Tuesdays: SRU Elementary PTG/EMBRACE awarded $2,000 grant
Broome County Parks
Take the survey! What would you like to see at Grippen Park
Broome Co. Farm Bureau honored with excellence award in Atlanta