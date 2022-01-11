Southern Tier Tuesdays: SRU Elementary PTG/EMBRACE awarded $2,000 grant

EAST SMITHFIELD, Pa. (WBNG) -- SRU Elementary PTG/EMBRACE is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

SRU is a small rural K-5 elementary school in Northern Bradford County with a student population of just under 400. SRU EMBRACE President Lyndsay Coleman said Embrace is the parent-teacher group at the school.

“Embrace is our parent-teacher group it’s a small but mighty group,” Coleman said. “We do what we can to make sure that the kids at SRU are getting experiences and opportunities that they otherwise wouldn’t have.”

Coleman said Embrace sets the goal of being able to pay for one field trip a year for each student.

“Just in this year alone our kindergartens were able to go to Iron Kettle and the Cider Mill in Endicott this year,” Coleman said. “Our 4th graders we’re actually the first school group welcomed back to Museum of the Earth in Ithaca.”

In addition, Embrace partners with other local non-profits such as Children’s Hunger Outreach Partnership (CHOP), Kid’s Can’t Fight Cancer Alone, and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Coleman noted Embrace is always looking for new volunteers.

“Embrace meets once a month at school, and we’re always looking for volunteers,” Coleman said. “Volunteers to come in and help with different activities that we have a school, individuals who can come in the evening when we do fundraising we’re always looking for people to help count donut orders or tally money.”

Coleman said due to the pandemic, fundraising for annual events and schoolwide activities was down significantly last year. This grant money will help fill the gaps in the activity budget.

“We would like to be able to use it for something that’s lasting not necessarily just one event but something that maybe can remain at the school,” Coleman said.

To get in contact with SRU Elementary PTG/EMBRACE you can do so here.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.