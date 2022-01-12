Advertisement

$230M in SNAP benefits announced for New Yorkers

By Matthew Benninger
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- All New Yorkers that are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for January 2022 at the end of the month.

That includes those who are already at the maximum level of benefits.

According to Governor Kathy Hochul, this measure will bring in around $230 million in federal funding into New York’s economy.

The governor’s office said the state saw an increase in New Yorkers enrolling in SNAP benefits since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. There were 1.6 million households in the state enrolled in SNAP benefits as of November 2021.

Families enrolled in SNAP can expect to see their benefits posted between Jan. 12 and Jan. 21. New York City residents enrolled in SNAP will see their benefits on Jan. 15 and the end of the month.

