Advertisement

Arctic air returns and so does the threat of heavy snow

By Howard Manges
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a few snow showers. Low: 22-27

Thursday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of a few flakes. High: 34-39

Forecast Discussion:

Lots of quiet weather is expected tonight and Thursday. A few snow showers or flurries are possible tonight and Thursday. Highs climb into the mid and upper 30s Thursday after lows in the 20s tonight.

Arctic high pressure builds in through the day Friday and temperatures will fall through the day after an early morning maximum. A few snow showers are possible. Early day highs in the mid to upper 20s drop into the teens and then single digits in the evening.

It will be bitterly cold Friday night with sub-zero lows expected across a good portion of the area. The range in temperatures will be large; as low as -10 to -15 in a few spots to around -1 or -2. Places west of Binghamton toward the Finger Lakes still drop to around 0. Saturday will likely be the coldest day we’ve seen in a few years; even colder than Tuesday was. Highs will stay in the single digits. In the higher elevations could have a hard time reaching 2 or 3 degrees. Sunday morning brings more sub-zero lows; ranging from -10 to around 0.

SUB-ZERO READINGS
SUB-ZERO READINGS(WBNG)

Sunday looks quiet, but we continue to monitor the likelihood of a coastal storm Sunday night into Monday. This needs to be monitored closely. We’ve increased the chance of snow to 90%. Significant snow *COULD develop if the storm stays all snow.

What we know now: Today’s guidance has nudged the storm track west, and a bit further inland. This has introduced the chance of some wintry mix, rain or sleet as warm air follows the storm inland. It is WAY TOO early to be certain so please follow us here at WBNG and watch 12 News. We’ll keep you up to date with the latest trends and forecast information. Please download the WBNG Storm Track 12 weather app, too. There will be additional videos posted there as we head toward the storm arrival time.

SOME SNOW LIKELY
SOME SNOW LIKELY(WBNG)

Post-storm Tuesday and Wednesday brings a chance of some lake snow showers with highs in the mid 20s and lows in the teens.

Most Read

Ty Hunter went from not tasting anything, to everything tasting bad.
Man who had COVID-19 says everything tastes like ‘rotten flesh’
Smoking material to blame for fire at Endicott residence
Human trafficking
Human Trafficking Task Force speaks out on local human trafficking
Sam's Club
6 Transported to Hospital after Gas Leak at Sam’s Club
Despite the passing of the star on Friday, “Betty White: A Celebration” is still coming to...
Betty White’s death caused by stroke suffered 6 days earlier

Latest News

wbng
A Seasonable Day!
TEMPS RISE TONIGHT
A bit of a break from the bitter cold before it returns
wbng
Another frigid day
BITTER COLD WIND CHILLS
Bitter cold and wind chills coming tonight