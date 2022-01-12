Arctic air returns and so does the threat of heavy snow

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a few snow showers. Low: 22-27

Thursday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of a few flakes. High: 34-39

Forecast Discussion:

Lots of quiet weather is expected tonight and Thursday. A few snow showers or flurries are possible tonight and Thursday. Highs climb into the mid and upper 30s Thursday after lows in the 20s tonight.

Arctic high pressure builds in through the day Friday and temperatures will fall through the day after an early morning maximum. A few snow showers are possible. Early day highs in the mid to upper 20s drop into the teens and then single digits in the evening.

It will be bitterly cold Friday night with sub-zero lows expected across a good portion of the area. The range in temperatures will be large; as low as -10 to -15 in a few spots to around -1 or -2. Places west of Binghamton toward the Finger Lakes still drop to around 0. Saturday will likely be the coldest day we’ve seen in a few years; even colder than Tuesday was. Highs will stay in the single digits. In the higher elevations could have a hard time reaching 2 or 3 degrees. Sunday morning brings more sub-zero lows; ranging from -10 to around 0.

SUB-ZERO READINGS (WBNG)

Sunday looks quiet, but we continue to monitor the likelihood of a coastal storm Sunday night into Monday. This needs to be monitored closely. We’ve increased the chance of snow to 90%. Significant snow *COULD develop if the storm stays all snow.

What we know now: Today’s guidance has nudged the storm track west, and a bit further inland. This has introduced the chance of some wintry mix, rain or sleet as warm air follows the storm inland. It is WAY TOO early to be certain so please follow us here at WBNG and watch 12 News. We’ll keep you up to date with the latest trends and forecast information. Please download the WBNG Storm Track 12 weather app, too. There will be additional videos posted there as we head toward the storm arrival time.

SOME SNOW LIKELY (WBNG)

Post-storm Tuesday and Wednesday brings a chance of some lake snow showers with highs in the mid 20s and lows in the teens.