Homemade ice rink offers free wintertime fun for the community

MCDONOUGH, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Lace up your ice skates and take a trip to McDonough for free outdoor ice skating.

Owner of Deja Moo LLC and creator of the homemade outdoor ice rink Jackie St. Germain said they built the rink to enjoy during the winter season.

“I grew up in Upstate New York I’ve lived in Florida for the last 20 years but I kind of know-how everything shuts down around November and once the sun starts going down at 3 o’clock in the afternoon everything kind of stops for the season,” Germain said. “I wanted to keep a four-season event going so we wanted to build an outdoor ice rink.”

Germain said building the ice rink hasn’t been easy.

“It’s not as easy as just making ice in your freezer which you’d think this is Upstate New York how hard could it be to freeze water,” Germain said. “It’s been a learning curve definitely but we’ve had fun doing it.”

Germain said the ice rink is roughly 95 x 65 feet.

Skating will be free but you will need your own skates.

The outdoor ice rink is located at 229 County Rd. 5 in McDonough.

Find more on the outdoor ice rink here.